Amid immigration enforcement dispute, Sheriff Clarke slams advocacy group ‘Voces de la Frontera’

MILWAUKEE — Immigration issues are the focus of a lengthy social media post Monday, April 24th by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark. In it, he calls immigrants’ rights group Voces de la Frontera a “slimy” organization, and asks for local leaders to distance themselves from the group.

Clarke believes local law enforcement agents should be deputized to help “ICE” go after criminal, undocumented residents and schedule them for deportation.

Voces’ executive director said the county and Milwaukee Public Schools are following the law with existing anti-discrimination policies and establishing so-called “safe zones” for the undocumented.

“By and large, the vast majority of local law enforcement does not want to play an immigration roll because it undermines public safety and community policing,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera.

Voces is planning a march on May 1st, from their headquarters on the city’s south side to the county courthouse. They’re expecting hundreds to show support for immigrants.

