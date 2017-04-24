New senior living facility, St. Rita church planned near Cass and Pleasant on lower east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s lower east side will soon have a new senior housing community, and as part of that development, a new St. Rita church will be built.

That means the current St. Rita Parish will be torn down.

The $20 million project would be built at the church’s current location on N. Cass Street. The new church will preserve art and artifacts from the current church.

Three Holy Women Parish and Tarantino & Company are teaming up to build the new facility.

“It struck me immediately that this was a project that was created out of faith and love and that’s unusual in my job,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The six-story residential community will have 29 independent living apartments, 48 assisted living units and 26 memory care units.