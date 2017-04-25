× Kenosha police: One student stabs another outside Bradford High School

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened outside Bradford High School on Tuesday morning, April 25th.

The initial investigation found a juvenile student stabbed another juvenile student shortly before 8:30 a.m. A Kenosha Police School Resource Officer at the school intervened and immediately took the suspect into custody.

The school is currently in soft lockdown. However, the suspect is in custody and there is no further threat to students, staff, or the community around Bradford High School. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

Kenosha Police detectives are currently at the school conducting further investigation and evidence work.

At this time, no details will be released on the identities or status of the suspect and victim.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.