Police: 28-year-old father arrested, accused of abusing 14-month-old son

MILWAUKEE — A 14-month-old boy is in serious condition after police say he was the victim of child abuse.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near 36th and Hadley on Monday, April 24th.

The suspect in the child abuse is the victim’s father, a 28-year-old man. He was arrested on scene.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in serious condition.

MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division and Metropolitan Division continue to investigate. This case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office later this week.