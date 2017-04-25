× Superintendent: Shorewood schools placed on brief “soft lockdown” due to person with gun

SHOREWOOD — Schools in Shorewood were briefly placed on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday, April 25th due to an incident involving a person with a gun in Shorewood, the Shorewood School District superintendent said in a statement to parents obtained by FOX6 News.

A “soft lockdown” means that classrooms and buildings are secured and classes continued.

This took place from about 11:00 a.m. until about 11:20 a.m.

The superintendent said there was no direct threat to any schools in Shorewood, and there were no weapons on any school campuses.