10 years later, UK police still pursuing missing girl case

(FILES) This file picture taken on May 13, 2007 shows a poster displaying the police and a newsdesk number for missing British girl Madeleine McCann hung on a street in the southern Portuguese beach resort of Lagos. Remembrance services will be organised on May 3, 2008 for Madeleine McCann on the first anniversary of her disappearance from her family's holiday apartment in Portugal. Madeleine went missing on May 3, days before her fourth birthday as her parents dined with friends in the Portuguese beach resort of Praia da Luz. AFP PHOTO/NO SALES (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — British detectives say they are still pursuing “critical” leads in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, 10 years after the girl — then three years old — vanished from a vacation home in Portugal.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in comments released Tuesday that detectives will “do everything reasonably possible” to find out what happened in an investigation that has cost more than 11 million pounds ($14 million) so far.
Madeleine went missing in Portugal’s Algarve region in May 2007. Her disappearance sparked global interest as pictures of her and her grieving parents were published around the world.
Parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann, Kate (L) and Gerry McCann (R) pose with an artist’s impression of how their daughter might look now at the age of nine ahead of a press conference in central London on May 2, 2012 five years after Madeleine’s disappearance while on a family holiday in Portugal. Aged three at the time, the artist’s impression depicts how Madeleine may now look, based on family photos of her, along with childhood images of her parents. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)
“I know we have a significant line of inquiry, which is worth pursuing,” Rowley said, adding that police were still receiving information on the case on a regular basis.
Rowley said one hypothesis that has not been ruled out was a “burglary gone wrong,” though all theories “have to remain open.” He didn’t elaborate.
There was no “definitive evidence” on whether the girl is alive or dead, he said.
Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, said the upcoming 10th anniversary of the disappearance was “a horrible marker of time, stolen time.”
Rowley said however Madeleine left the apartment, she was abducted.
“She wasn’t old enough to make a decision to set off and start her own life,” he said.