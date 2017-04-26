NFL Network insider: Green Bay Packers sign guard Jahri Evans

MILWAUKEE — Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, is reporting the Green Bay Packers have signed veteran guard Jahri Evans. Rapoport tweeted out the information on Wednesday afternoon, April 26th.

Source: G Jahri Evans is signing with the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

After losing TJ Lang, looking at the possibility of having to fill a need in the draft, #Packers sign veteran G Jahri Evans. Pre-draft fun — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

