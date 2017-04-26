Spacecraft flies between Saturn and rings in historic 1st

SPACE, SPACE: This August 1998 NASA file image shows a true color photo of Saturn assembled from Voyager 2 spacecraft. Three of Saturn's moons L-R: Tethys, 1,050 km. (652 mi.) in diameter; Dione, 1,120 km. (696 mi.); and Rhea, 1,530 km. (951 mi.) are seen in the image. The shadow of Tethys appears on Saturn's southern hemisphere. NASA announced 17 August, 2004 that the Cassini-Huygens space probe discovered two new moons around Saturn, which could be the smallest ever spotted around the ringed planet, NASA officials said Tuesday. The moons, measuring three and four kilometers (about two miles) in diameter, are located 194,000 and 211,000 kilometers (120,500 and 131,000 miles), respectively, from Saturn. They have been temporarily named S/2004 S1 and S/2004 S2. AFP PHOTO/NASA (Photo credit should read HO/AFP/Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has ventured into the never-before-explored region between Saturn and its rings.
But flight controllers won’t know how everything went until Thursday when they are back in touch with the craft.
Cassini was out of radio contact with Earth early Wednesday as it became the first spacecraft to enter the gap between Saturn and its rings. That’s because its big dish antenna was maneuvered face forward to protect science instruments from potentially damaging ring particles.
If Cassini survives this first round, it will make 21 more crossings before its demise in September.
Launched in 1997, Cassini has been orbiting Saturn since 2004. Because the fuel tank is practically empty, NASA decided on one last dangerous, but science-rich adventure.