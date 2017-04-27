Official who ordered the water turned off in Terrill Thomas’ cell testifies; “I don’t know if I could have prevented it”

MILWAUKEE — The jail official who ordered the water be turned off in the cell of an inmate who died of dehydration takes the stand. The lieutenant was asked on Thursday, April 27th if she believes she could have prevented the death of Terrill Thomas.

Day four of the inquest into the death of Terrill Thomas began with strong words from Milwaukee Police Lieutenant Eric Donaldson. He was asked for his response to the top officials at the Milwaukee County Jail not telling MPD investigators that surveillance video recorded Thomas’ cell for the entire week he was there without water last April. When police eventually asked about the video last summer, the first half of that week had been overwritten.

“To not mention to me that you have video relevant to his access to water is unconscionable to me,” Donaldson said.

Surveillance video from when Thomas was initially arrested and held in an MPD holding cell shows him acting erratically; talking incoherently to himself.

Later, prosecutors called to the stand Lieutenant Kashka Meadors, the official who ordered water off to Thomas’ new cell. Thomas had flooded the last one.

“It should’ve been the toilet water. Just the toilet water. I instructed to have the toilet water cut off because he was flooding the toilet,” Meadors said.

Meadors testified she did not log the decision because cutting the water to an inmate’s cell is not unusual.

“It ought to be noted. But it is not noted in the logs like it should be, probably because it happens so often, sad to say,” Meadors said.

Thomas died seven days later.

Meadors said she was swamped that first day — and was under the impression everything was back under control when she left for the day.

“I don’t know if I could have prevented it,” Meadors said.