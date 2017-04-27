× Police: 81-year-old Sheboygan man dies at hospital following 2-vehicle crash

SHEBOYGAN — An 81-year-old Sheboygan man died Wednesday, April 26th following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near 12th Street and Indiana Avenue in Sheboygan. Both drivers were transported by ambulance due to injuries.

One of the drivers, an 81 year old Sheboygan man, died at the hospital. The crash and cause of death are still under investigation.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 920-459-3333.