Teenage boy pleads guilty to 4 charges, sentenced to 1 year at Lincoln Hills

MILWAUKEE — He is just 15 years old — and has been labeled one of Milwaukee’s most prolific car thieves. On Thursday, April 27th, A Milwaukee County judge sentenced him to one year at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys.

The 15-year-old boy was in juvenile court where, in a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to four of seven charges against him. Those include:

Driving without owner’s consent

Attempt to flee and elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Robbery, use of force

Three other charges were dismissed and read into the court record. Those include:

Driving without owner’s consent (2nd charge)

Obstructing an officer

Battery (misdemeanor)

Police had indicated the teen was suspected of having involvement in 22 reported car thefts. The teen’s fingerprints were apparently found in those 22 vehicles.

Prosecutors sought to charge the teen as an adult, arguing the teen has not learned his lesson in the juvenile system. But the judge hearing the case said it was a question of maturity, ruling last month that not every option in the juvenile system has been tried.