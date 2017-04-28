$1 sub sandwiches: Jimmy John’s thanks its customers on Tuesday, May 2nd

A logo of the sandwich restaurant chain, specializing in delivery Jimmy John's hangs outside one of their shops in downtown Washington, DC, June 9, 2016 A US sandwich chain is being sued for locking its low-paid workers into non-compete agreements more typical of high-tech workers or top executives. The state of Illinois, where Jimmy John's is headquartered, accuses the company of requiring employees to sign clauses barring them from working at competing sandwich stores within two miles of one of its outlets for at least two years after leaving the company. / AFP / Mladen Antonov
MILWAUKEE — Jimmy’s John’s Gourmet Sandwiches wants to thank its customers. So it’ll be offering $1 Subs on their nationwide Customer Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time.
Jimmy John’s will be offering their #1 – #6 Subs plus the JJBLT® for $1 plus applicable sales tax. Limit one $1 Sub per person. Good for in-store purchases only, offer not valid for online ordering. Sorry, no delivery for $1 Subs.
CLICK HERE to view a list of participating locations. Participating locations are subject to change.