× $1 sub sandwiches: Jimmy John’s thanks its customers on Tuesday, May 2nd

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy’s John’s Gourmet Sandwiches wants to thank its customers. So it’ll be offering $1 Subs on their nationwide Customer Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time.

Jimmy John’s will be offering their #1 – #6 Subs plus the JJBLT® for $1 plus applicable sales tax. Limit one $1 Sub per person. Good for in-store purchases only, offer not valid for online ordering. Sorry, no delivery for $1 Subs.

CLICK HERE to view a list of participating locations. Participating locations are subject to change.