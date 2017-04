MILWAUKEE — Sadly the Milwaukee Bucks season came to an end last night after they fell to Toronto Raptors in Game 6. But there was one moment during the game that’s trending online.

The kiss cam got a little awkward when it panned to a man and woman sitting in the crowd — with the guy shaking his head.

The man appears to say “that’s my mom.” When his mom looked up at the screen, she had a look of disgust.

The Bucks tweeted the moment, calling it “Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324…”