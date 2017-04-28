× MPS: Teacher at Lincoln Center of the Arts suffers injuries following “encounter” with student

MILWAUKEE — A spokesperson with Milwaukee Public Schools tells FOX6 News an “encounter” between a teacher and student resulted in the teacher being transported to the hospital with injuries.

MPS says the interaction between the male student and female teacher happened around dismissal Friday afternoon, April 28th. As a result, the teacher had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

At this point, MPS and Milwaukee police are still investigating the incident.

There have been no arrests or suspensions imposed as of yet.

