Report: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke considered for position at Homeland Security

WASHINGTON — POLITICO is reporting that the White House is considering Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke for a position at the Department of Homeland Security.

The report goes on to say “Clarke is in line to be appointed as assistant secretary at DHS’ Office of Partnership and Engagement.” That office coordinates outreach to state, local and tribal officials and law enforcement — and does not require Senate confirmation.

