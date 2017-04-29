× 2 taken to hospital following crash involving semi in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital late Friday night, April 28th following crash in Dodge County. The crash involved a pickup truck and a semi.

The accident happened shortly before midnight on US 151 just south of Cth DE, in the Township of Calamus, Dodge County.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 68-year-old man from Columbus, Wisconsin was operating a GMC pickup truck south on US 151 in the right traffic lane when he was struck by a semi-tractor.

A 53-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois was operating a Peterbilt semi-tractor with box trailer, traveling south on US 151.

Officials say the front of the Peterbilt semi-tractor struck the rear of the GMC pickup truck — causing the pickup truck to go off of the roadway into the right ditch and overturn.

The pickup truck driver was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and then flown by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison. A passenger in the pickup truck, a 68-years-old woman from Columbus, was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and then transferred by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.

The man operating the semi-tractor was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.