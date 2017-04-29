× Green Bay official explores ban on openly carrying guns

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay alderman concerned about residents with visible guns at public meetings says he’ll talk with state legislators about allowing a ban on openly carrying firearms.

Alderman Randy Scannell says his intent is not to prohibit residents from having their guns in public if that makes them feel safer. But he wants the firearms concealed to ease concerns from others at meetings.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the problem with Scannell’s idea is Wisconsin’s law on open-carry prohibits concealment. Scannell says municipalities can ban firearms in public buildings altogether but that’s not what he wants.

Scannell says he began looking into the issue after constituents expressed fear about speaking at a contentious City Council meeting earlier this year because they saw a resident wearing a gun on his hip.