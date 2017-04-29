× Milwaukee police: Woman shot, wounded on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old woman is recovering in a hospital after suffering gunshot wounds late Friday, April 28th.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot in the neighborhood near 19th and Rogers on the city’s south side just after 11:30 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) connected to this incident.

