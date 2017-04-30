Battle brewing over roads: How will Wisconsin pay for repairs, improvements?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With voting about to start on the Wisconsin state budget, transportation advocates are trying a new strategy to fix Wisconsin's roads. Their message? If Republican states like Georgia and Indiana can raise the gas tax, why can't Wisconsin?

Last week, Indiana's governor approved a vehicle registration fee increase -- and a ten-cent per gallon hike in the gas tax. Indiana lawmakers, like Republican State Representative Ed Soliday say it was the best option.

"The question is, if you're not going to adjust for inflation, how are you going to take care of the roads?" asked Soliday.

Indiana has been an example for Wisconsin before -- most notably for Act 10, the law that ended collective bargaining rights for many government workers.

But on the roads, Wisconsin Republicans still lack consensus, even as they begin voting on other parts of the budget on Monday.

Some Assembly Republicans want to consider raising the gas tax. Gov. Scott Walker has promised to veto a tax hike.

"Now is not the time to raise taxes," Gov. Walker said.

Gov. Walker confirmed this week that he does not want to raise vehicle registration fees either -- and the conservative group "Americans for Prosperity" is backing the governor's position.

Soliday says AFP also fought the gas tax increase in Indiana along with Democrats.

"Their answer was, you can cut everything five percent. Well, we've cut our budget significantly," Soliday said.

Indiana is also asking the federal government to let it start tolling its roads. Wisconsin would need to ask that same permission, though there has been very little talk about doing that to this point.