“We share this day:” Family, friends remember Dontre Hamilton on anniversary of his death

MILWAUKEE -- It has been three years to the day since Dontre Hamilton was shot and killed by a now, former Milwaukee police officer. The family of Hamilton commemorated Dontre's passing on Sunday with an event called "Dontre Day."

A year ago, family and supporters marched to Red Arrow Park. On Sunday this year, they gathered at All Peoples Church to remember the life of Dontre Hamilton.

Dameion Perkins, Dontre's brother, says the event has evolved -- beginning with his brother as the central focus. Now, it's an opportunity to also help others dealing with loss.

"And I hope were doing a great job of doing, so not just the community, but the other families that have lost lives as well. We share this day with them because we all are looking for change," Perkins said.

Nate Hamilton told FOX6 News, they intend to march to Red Arrow Park each year. But weather persuaded them to keep the activities inside All Peoples Church.