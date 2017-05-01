× Summerfest celebrates its 50th Edition with Throwback Thursday on June 29th

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Summerfest’s 50th edition, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Monday, May 1st its Throwback Thursday, presented by Pick ‘n Save, is set for Thursday, June 29th. In addition to special daytime headliners, special admission and beverage discounts will be offered from noon – 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the Throwback Thursday celebration, fest-goers can enjoy music throughout the day from past decades by performers including:

Foghat – 4PM – BMO Harris Pavilion

Tommy Tutone Band – 4PM – U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

Fishbone – 4PM – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Slaughter – 4PM – Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

The Suburbs – 4PM – Miller Lite Oasis

The Church – 5PM – Uline Warehouse

Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn – 5:30PM – U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

Soul Asylum – 5:30PM – Miller Lite Oasis

As a special admission offer, Pick ‘n Save customers can receive four (4) FREE Summerfest tickets, valid for Throwback Thursday presented by Pick ‘n Save, June 29th (noon-6 pm) for every $50 they spend at Pick ‘n Save locations, from May 10 through June 13, 2017. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt and must be redeemed in person at the Summerfest box office on June 29, 2017. Limit three (3) offers/ twelve (12) tickets per transaction.

In addition, from noon-6 pm on Throwback Thursday presented by Pick ‘n Save, all beverages will be 50% off (excluding ice cream drinks and smoothies).

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.