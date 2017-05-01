Thinking of planning a family trip but don’t know where to start? Travel tips and tricks

MILWAUKEE -- Thinking you'd like to take a family vacation, but you have no idea where to start? You're in luck! Andra Khan, founder of the Family Backpack, joins Real Milwaukee with some help.

About The Family Backpack

The Family Backpack, a new travel and lifestyle company, has officially launched. With its mission 'designed to make family vacation planning easier,' The Family Backpack is an online guide helping families plan vacations from international travel to road trips in the United States while also providing insight and tips once the vacation has been planned. Unique to The Family Backpack is a curated, custom module that brings in the best of the family travel sites and blogs from across the web. Andrea Khan decided to launch the website after discovering more than 275 family travel blogs while researching her own vacations. The Family Backpack features several resources -- including sections on destinations, inspiration, travel tips, educational resources, packing ideas and more.