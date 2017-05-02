Bus driver to the rescue: Tiffani Lee helps young girl who was lost

MILWAUKEE — A bus driver for Milwaukee County Transit System is being hailed for helping a young girl walking by herself.

A Facebook post indicates Lee was driving on Oklahoma Ave. when she noticed the young girl walking by herself. She pulled over to make sure the girl was okay.

As it turns out, Lee found the girl was under dressed for the chilly morning and couldn’t remember how to get home.

Lee called police to help in the situation. While Lee and the girl waited, Lee assured the girl everything would be okay. A short time later, an officer arrived, determined the girl lived nearby, and helped her get home.

