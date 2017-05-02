Construction milestone: First roof truss of new Bucks arena will be raised into position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The first roof truss of the new Bucks arena will be raised into position Tuesday morning, May 2nd at the Milwaukee Tool Construction Site. The job requires three cranes and hundreds of workers.

The truss being installed on Tuesday is one of seven for the roof of the arena. Workers will install the first half of one. It will have to be lifted and gently lowered into place above the shell.

The trusses are so heavy, they are being assembled inside the arena bowl.

Taxpayers are paying half the arena's $500 million cost, which required a contentious fight in Madison in summer 2015 before the state Legislature finally approved the funding mix.

The new Bucks arena and surrounding entertainment and sports center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

