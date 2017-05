× Investigation underway after 52-year-old inmate dies at House of Correction

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 52-year-old inmate at the Milwaukee County House of Correction.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, April 30th.

“Autopsy performed and no further info to be released,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

MCMEO investigating death of 52 y/o male HOC inmate. Pronounced dead 4/30 at 8:31 pm. Autopsy performed and no further info to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 2, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.