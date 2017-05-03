× 2 schools in Fox Point placed lockdown amid search for bank robbery suspect

FOX POINT — Two schools in Fox Point were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd amid a search for a bank robbery suspect.

According to a letter to parents from Nicolet High School officials, Fox Point police informed Nicolet High School officials of a bank robbery at Green Tree and Port Washington Road Wednesday.

Glendale police told FOX6 News the bank robbery happened at a PNC branch around 11:30 a.m. A lone suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding money. No weapon was displayed or implied. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and Fox Point police told school officials the suspect fled into Fox Point. As of Wednesday afternoon, that suspect remained at large.

No one at the bank was hurt during this incident.

Stormounth Elementary and Bayside Middle School, within the Fox Point-Bayside School District, were placed on lockdown as a precaution after this bank robbery. Bus routes were cancelled for the afternoon and parents were advised to pick up their students.

Meanwhile, the letter to parents from Nicolet officials indicates classes continued as scheduled at Nicolet, but precautionary measures were taken “to ensure the continued safety for those students who live in Fox Point.”

Bus routes were suspended for Fox Point students who attend Nicolet High School. According to the letter to parents, students on these bus routes will report to the cafeteria for further instructions. Parents should anticipate that children will be in touch to arrange transportation home.

Students who drive themselves have been advised to contact their parents before leaving school.

Extracurricular activities will proceed as planned at Nicolet High School.

School officials said regular transportation schedules should resume Thursday.

