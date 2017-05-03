× Cudahy H.S. staff member on leave after alleged “incident” with student

CUDAHY — A Cudahy High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into an “incident” between that staff member and a student.

According to the superintendent, a letter was sent to home to parents and guardians on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

The superintendent said “due to privacy, we are limited to what we can legally release about the incident and will respect the privacy of all involved,” and stressed that they’re dealing with “allegations” at this time.

The superintendent said the following in a statement to FOX6 News:

“Here is what we can tell you: First, we always place the best interest of students and staff at the heart of our work.

Secondly, when we became aware of the situation we acted expediently because it potentially involves a student.

Third, an investigation is underway and may take several days, weeks or longer. Our goal continues to be fostering a healthy and safe environment for all students and staff.”

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.