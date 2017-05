MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man was hurt when he was shot during an argument on the city’s north side.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened inside a business near Teutonia and Capitol.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to search for the suspect.

