Shots fired incident leads to discovery of possible meth lab in West Allis

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis police said a possible meth lab was discovered after a report of shots fired on Wednesday morning, May 3rd.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the area near 74th and Washington for the report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings as the scene, and determined no one was struck by the gunfire. The shooter had fled the scene.

As the investigation continued, officers uncovered evidence of what they believed to be a possible methamphetamine lab.

Due to the hazards surrounding methamphetamine labs, the DEA was contacted to assist in the investigation and evaluate the residence.

It remains unclear whether the home in question contained an actual meth lab. The investigation is ongoing.

