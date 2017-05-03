“They really love us:” Parents with 5 biological children adopt 6 siblings to keep them together

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A family in Ohio welcomed six new members in one day! The husband and wife adopted six biological siblings who didn’t want to grow up in separate families.

There were barely enough seats for everyone in Judge Ralph Winkler’s courtroom on what was a very special day for the Sanders family and their friends.

“Well I’ve been here for over two years, and it’s the first time I’ve had six children being adopted by one family — so I know it’s that unique,” Winkler said.

It was also unique because Christopher and Christina Sanders already had five biological children. When they initially opened their home to foster children, they made a deal.

“We just made an agreement whoever we get, we would keep them and not send them to different homes,” Christina Sanders said.

“We was having a rough life,” Caleb Sanders said.

Now, 16-year-old Coby, 14-year-old Christian, 13-year-old Caleb, 12-year-old Caylee, 10-year-old Carson and nine-year-old Chloe say they’re in a place where they feel safe.

“I really appreciate the Sanders and all the kids. These kids, they really love us and they help us out a lot,” Christian Sanders said of his new family.

Chloe and her new sister Caitlin (one of the Sanders’ five biological children) wore matching outfits to the adoption ceremony.

“The best thing about being Caitlin’s sister is I have two sisters now,” Chloe Sanders said of her new family.

“She’s the sweetest sister ever, and I love her so much,” Caitlin Sanders said.

“When we go outside, it’s like a lot of people playing. It’s hard to get each other,” Chaz Sanders said of his adopted siblings.

As for their racial makeup…

“We’re all the same in God’s eyes, so the color of anyone’s skin has never had a bearing on any of this,” Christopher Sanders, the father said.

The Sanders family is now looking for a new van that’s big enough to fit the entire family. They’ve set up a GoFundMe.com account to help with the purchase.