Watch: Veterinarian sings to nervous dog before surgery

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — This may be the sweetest video you see all week. A nervous puppy about to have her spay surgery at an animal hospital in Colorado last week, was comforted with singing by a veterinarian.

According to KDVR, Dr. Ross Henderson with Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, got his guitar and snuggled next to Ruby while singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

KDVR reports the 28-year-old works at the vet hospital with his brother and father.

After taking care of animals, Henderson said his second passion is music and occasionally sings to the animals at the clinic.

“Sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they’re here for the day to have surgery,” the Facebook post read. “Dr. Ross has mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that.”

Watch the sweet moment below: