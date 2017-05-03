Wreath-laying ceremony to be held for Alexis Patterson, missing for 15 years

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a wreath-laying ceremony for Alexis Patterson on Wednesday, May 3rd — the 15th anniversary of Alexis’ disappearance. She went missing when she was just seven years old.

Alexis was last seen in front of her school, Hi-Mount Boulevard Community School. She has not been heard from or seen since.

May 3rd, 2002 started out like any other day. Seven-year-old Alexis Patterson walked to Hi-Mount Community School with her stepfather. Her stepfather said goodbye — and that was the last time anyone would see Alexis Patterson. She never showed up for class.

In 2009, seven years after she disappeared, the case was officially assigned to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Cold Case Unit. The years ticked by, and still, there was no Alexis Patterson.

In 2013, police released an age-progressed photo of what Alexis Patterson might have looked like at age 17 in the hopes of drumming up new leads. Each year, community leaders walk the route Alexis took to school on that day in May of 2002 — and a wreath is laid in her memory.

At the time of her disappearance, Alexis was 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 42 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Alexis was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket with grey stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes. She has a scar under her right eye and a bump on her left pinky finger.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Milwaukee Police Department 414-935-7401 with any information concerning the disappearance or current whereabouts of Alexis. Calls may be made anonymously.