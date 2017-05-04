A little slice of Munich is back in Milwaukee: The Estabrook Beer Garden OPENS Thursday

MILWAUKEE -- How do you know summer is right around the corner? The beer gardens are opening up. This evening, Estabrook Park will kick off another year with plenty of festivities. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.
About Estabrook Beer Garden (website)
Estabrook Beer Garden represents a return to an era that disappeared from our landscape with the start of Prohibition. It is the first truly public beer garden in America in nearly 100 years. Inspirations came from Milwaukee’s brewing legacy and the operation is modeled after beer gardens found in modern day Munich, Germany. The Estabrook Beer Garden is a place for all people to come together enjoy nature, a great beer and make new friends.
Estabrook Park lies on the banks of the Milwaukee River, the beer garden is set on a bluff just above a waterfall. Visitors arrive by foot, bicycle, automobile, kayak and canoe.