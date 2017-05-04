× Darth Vader costume prompts evacuation at Ashwaubenon High School

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — A student wearing a Star Wars mask and costume prompted an evacuation at Ashwaubenon High School Thursday morning, May 4th.

Officials say a concerned parent called police after seeing someone walk into the school with dark clothing and a mask.

A student came to school wearing a Star Wars character mask for "May the Fourth Be With You Day" — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

Their was no actual threat at the high school a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume with a mask. — Ash Public Safety (@AshPublicSafety) May 4, 2017

Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded to the scene and evacuated the high school. Parkview Middle School and the Community Center, where some students were taking an AP test, were put into lockdown.

Public Safety did a sweep through the high school — and no threat was found.

“There was no legitimate threat at AHS today. It was a misunderstanding where a student wore a Star Wars costume for “May the Fourth Be With You” day. There was no intent of a threat, but the student will be held accountable,” said Ashwaubenon School District said in a Facebook post.