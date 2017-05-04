× Jill Biden to deliver keynote address at MATC’s spring commencement ceremony

MILWAUKEE — Jill Biden, former U.S. second lady and community college professor, will deliver the keynote address at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s (MATC’s) spring commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is set for Friday, May 12th at 6:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

According to a news release from MATC officials, approximately 1,400 students will celebrate graduation.

MATC officials said the following about Jill Biden in their release: