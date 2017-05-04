Recognize them? Police seek 3 suspects after man shot, seriously wounded inside business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking three suspects after a shooting inside a business near Teutonia and Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and police said it happened after an argument/fight inside a business in the area. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was seriously hurt.

Police have released surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects.

According to police, Suspect #1 shot the victim before fleeing the scene with Suspect #2 and Suspect #3. They fled in a red Dodge Stratus.

Suspect #1 is described as a black man in his mid-20s, standing around 6’1” tall, weighing between 170-180 pounds, and having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Suspect #2 is described as a black man in his mid-20s, standing around 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and red jeans.

Suspect #3 is described as a black man in his early 20s, standing around 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.