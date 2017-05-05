3 injured after airboat accident on Beaver Dam River; speed and low visibility appear to be factors

DODGE COUNTY — Three people were injured in a boating accident on the Beaver Dam River in Dodge County late Thursday night, May 4th.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an airboat crash on the flooded portion of the Beaver Dam River, north of the Ranch Road boat launch, in the Township of Shields shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 23-year-old man from Waukesha was operating a 2006 air boat when it struck a tree. The man was ejected and sustained minor injuries.

Two other passengers, a 24-year-old man from Hales and Corners and a 27-year-old man from West Allis ejected and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger, a 24-year-old man from Waukesha, was uninjured in the crash.

The occupants were able to get back into the boat and drive it to the boat launch. Responders met them there and began treatment.

Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital.

Speed and low visibility appear to be factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was: Watertown Paramedics, Watertown Fire Department, Waterloo EMS, and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Recreation Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Sheriff Dale J Schmidt.