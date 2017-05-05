MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo to preview Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out. This special exhibit takes vistors on an anatomical safari inside more than 100 specimens. Everything from goats to giraffes.

About Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out (website)

Discover the intricate biology, zoology and physiology of the world’s most spectacular creatures – both large and small – in this fascinating new exhibition by creator of BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT, anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

ANIMAL INSIDE OUT takes visitors on an “anatomical safari” inside more than 100 specimens—each one painstakingly preserved through the remarkable process of Plastination, invented by Dr. von Hagens. From goats to giraffes, to bulls and birds and octopuses to ostriches, the form and function of animals both exotic and familiar are revealed. Animal biology textbooks come to life in this unforgettable learning experience.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is proud to be the first zoo in North America to host the ANIMAL INSIDE OUT exhibition, which explores the most amazing aspects of animal physiology, including skeletal foundations, muscle and other soft tissues, the incredible circuit of the nervous system and how animals breathe, eat and reproduce—as well as issues of conservation and preservation of wildlife.