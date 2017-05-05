“It may go quick:” Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy announces location of charity garage sale

GREEN BAY — “It’s going down” — again. A location has been announced for the charity garage sale former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy rescheduled.

The sale, billed as a “garage and moving sale” will take place on Friday, May 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in De Pere.

Lacy tweeted a photo Friday morning of a street sign at Ridgeway Drive and Trempeleau Street in De Pere.

Ayyyye, it's charity garage sale day📦. Come early for the big stuff, it may go quick. pic.twitter.com/O65kwct4P7 — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 5, 2017

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization, Lacy said.

Any items that remain after the sale will be donated to the Freedom House in Green Bay — an organization that serves Brown County area families who find themselves in dire need of emergency housing.