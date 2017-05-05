× Patrick Fowler faces mandatory life in prison in deaths of young mother, her child

MILWAUKEE — 33-year-old Patrick Fowler of Milwaukee is set to be sentenced on Friday, May 5th. He was found guilty last month of of two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of a young mother and her child.

The bodies of Jessica Ellenberger and young Madyson Marshel were discovered inside their home near 68th and Stevenson in Milwaukee on March 19, 2016.

Fowler testified in his own defense. He told the jury on Thursday, April 20th that he was in the bathroom when it all happened. He said he heard Ellenberger scream, and then four-year-old Madyson cried out.

“I opened the door. I seen somebody rushing at me. I threw my hand up and my hand was cut. I slammed the bathroom door and stayed in there,” Fowler told the court.

Fowler said his own fear kept him from helping. When he came out of the bathroom, the mother and daughter were dead from stab wounds.

The next day, the jury hearing the case found Fowler guilty on all charges.

He faces mandatory life in prison.

