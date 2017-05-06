Missing but not forgotten: Family and friends celebrate the life of Alexis Patterson

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends celebrated the life of Alexis Patterson, a name familiar to Milwaukeeans since she went missing 15 years ago.

Community members came together Saturday, May 6th for a “Hear Their Voice” celebration in honor of Patterson, and all missing children around the world. The event was held at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society on West Center Street.

Patterson’s mother says no matter how long her daughter is missing, hope is always there.

“I have met people that look at me and say, “Hey you’re Alexis’ mother aren’t you?’ And I say yea, and they say we are praying for your daughter. We have not forgot about her. I have had people tell me that Alexis is their child, like Alexis is everyone’s child,” said Ayanna Patterson, Alexis’ mother.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and members of the department held a wreath laying ceremony near 49th and Garfield to mark 15 years to the day that Patterson was last seen.