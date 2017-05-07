30 lawmakers support bill that would remove so-called “Romeo and Juliet” offenders from registry

MILWAUKEE — A group of lawmakers says Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry is watered down with people who have no purpose being on it. They want to carve out so-called “Romeo and Juliet” offenses. Already, 30 lawmakers from both parties have signed onto this.

These “Romeo and Juliet” cases involve an underage boyfriend and girlfriend.

Every couple of months, we hear of neighbors objecting to the placement of violent sex offenders in their communities — most recently, in Kenosha County.

“My family’s very upset, and we want this go away,” Mark Rogers, a Kenosha County neighbor said.

Wisconsin has more than 20,000 registered sex offenders, but some state lawmakers argue the online database that stores their names has a problem.

“This is a tough issue,” Rep. Joel Kleefisch, R-Oconomowoc said.

Rep. Kleefisch is proposing changing state law so that teenage boyfriends and girlfriend’s don’t end up on the list, along with violent offenders.

“We want people to look at the Sex Offender Registry and know who is a danger. If we dilute the Sex Offender Registry, we’re doing a disservice to the public,” Kleefisch said.

The bill, which has support from Republicans and Democrats, creates a new crime — “underage sexual activity.”

People between the ages of 15 and 18 who have consensual sex could avoid the Sex Offender Registry, though they’d still be guilty of a misdemeanor.

“We don’t take the consequences away,” Kleefisch said.

Several Midwestern states have so-called “Romeo and Juliet” laws, named after the main characters in Shakespeare’s tragedy. Kleefisch said he doesn’t know how many teens are on Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry, but too many, he said.

The Milwaukee Democrat who is co-sponsoring the bill said the Sex Offender Registry is a “devastating record.” He and Kleefisch agree that, for some, the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

“Ruining someone’s life over what may or may not be construed as a consensual act at the time should be taken very seriously,” Kleefisch said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the legislation.