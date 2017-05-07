5 people hurt, including 2 children, in crash involving car, minivan in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF GREENBUSH — Five people, including two children were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Sheboygan County on Saturday afternoon, May 6th — and one of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 23, west of Spring Valley Drive in the Town of Greenbush in Sheboygan County.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a vehicle and a minivan — and one vehicle traveled left of center and into the path of the other vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old Sheboygan man, was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There were four people in the minivan — two adults and two children — a 70-year-old Manitowoc woman, a 39-year-old Newton woman, and a 13-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, both from Newton. Sheriff’s officials said all four were taken to the hospital via ambulance “with incapacitating injuries.”

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office’s “Accident Reconstruction Team” will be conducting an investigation into the crash.