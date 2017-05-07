× Milwaukee firefighters battle separate porch, garage fires; no one hurt

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating two separate fires that happened Sunday, May 7th.

The first happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home near Humboldt and Concordia. This was a porch fire that extended to the home’s attic.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely. Three adults were being assisted by the American Red Cross after this fire, which was brought under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened near 12th and Wright around noon, and was a garage fire — impacting two garages next to each other.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

