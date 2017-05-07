× Milwaukee police: Shooting victim found on north side, likely shot on south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting late Saturday, May 6th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. — and officers found the victim near 59th and Clarke. However, it’s believed the victim was shot somewhere on the south side of Milwaukee.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

