Red Cross assists families displaced from fire in apartment building

WAUKESHA — The Red Cross is assisting families that were displaced after a fire raced through their apartment building in Waukesha late Saturday night, May 6th.

Firefighters were called to the Maple Village Apartments near Maple and Arlington just after 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, fire could be seen on the second and third floor balconies.

Officials tell FOX6 News everyone inside the building made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

