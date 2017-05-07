Rufus King track athletes will both compete at DePaul next season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Rufus King high School seniors Kiersten Walker and Siarah Jones recently announced that they both will run track after graduation at DePaul. They both received a full scholarship to run track. Kiersten competes in the 200 meter, the 400 meter, and runs in the 4x4 relay. Siarah competes in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and also runs in the 4x4 relay. They are the co-captains for the girl's track and field team. Last season they were part of the Rufus King Girls Championship Track team. Kiersten was 2nd in the state in the 200 meter, and 5th in the state for the 400 meter. Siarah was 2nd in the state in the 300 meter hurdles, and 4th in the state for the 100 meter hurdles. Both girl's also excel in the classroom. Siarah, a full International Baccalaureate student, a member of the National Honor Society, and will graduate at the top of her class. Kiersten has maintained a 3.0 grade point throughout her time at King.

Kiersten Walker and Siarah Jones

Track and Field

Rufus King HS seniors