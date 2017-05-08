Long lines as many look to close accounts at Guaranty Bank, now First Citizens Bank

BROOKFIELD — It was business as unusual Monday, May 8th for a number of Guaranty Bank customers, who have a new bank after the feds shut down Guaranty on Friday, May 5th. While First Citizens Bank has taken over, some customers said the new setup isn’t convenient.

It’s important to note, Guaranty Bank customers can still use their debit card and write checks — nothing has changed there.

First Citizens Bank has taken over some former Guaranty branches, while others have been shut down for good. A lot of customers said Guaranty Bank branches located inside retail stores like Pick ‘n Save in Brookfield were their must common ways to bank.

“Pick ‘n Saves for sure. 100%. That’s it — just Pick ‘n Saves. It did Brookfield ones, Waukesha ones,” Heather Herrmann said.

There were 38 such locations in Wisconsin, which are now closed.

The stand-alone Guaranty Bank locations will remain open, operated by First Citizens Bank. Every Guaranty customer’s money has been transferred to the new bank. But still, Herrmann came to the Brookfield location Monday to close her account.

“There’s just no locations anywhere near us anymore. It took about 35 minutes to get here,” Herrmann said.

Other customers FOX6 News met at the bank on Monday said none of the 10 stand-alone branches are close enough for them to stay.

“We’re from Madison and no more banks are gonna be in Madison anymore,” Roy Zielke said.

A First Citizens spokeswoman said it’s understandable some have chosen to close their accounts. She added there are no concerns of a run, given the bank has more than 500 total branches.

Abdur Chowdhury, an economics professor at Marquette University said those following the world of finance could see Guaranty was surely in trouble.

“The currency controller, they were giving warnings to Guaranty a number of times to raise their capital level. Guaranty Bank didn’t have enough capital so, as a result, over the last couple of years, they posted loss almost every year,” Chowdhury said.

While the feds have assured customers their money is safe and accessible, the lines were long on Monday in Brookfield.

“I’d say at least 50 people. At least an hour wait, but I think that’s due to the fact the grocery store offices are no longer open,” Tom Warner said.