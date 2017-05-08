Students learn “you can do anything you want” as Pulaski H.S. hosts automotive career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The sound of engines filled the air Monday, May 8th at Pulaski High School, as the school hosted its 12th automotive career fair.

“It’s a process and a program that you just don’t often see," said Mark Sain, president of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors.

The goal of the career fair is two-fold. First, to connect high school students to college programs or possible career paths.

“They get a chance to see it. They get a chance to touch it. They get a chance to ask questions of the professionals that are in those areas," said Sain.

And second, to teach middle school students about Pulaski’s program, which features hands-on work in an actual garage.

“I had to take out a transmitter," said senior Rriana Cruz, who learned about the program at a previous year's career fair. "I got to change tires, do brakes, rotors, bleed brakes and everything like that.”

“If you like hands-on stuff, this would be the best program and the best school," added Emma Janssen, a junior who grew up working in a garage with her dad and grandpa.

It's a program that gives young men and women a jump start on a career in the automotive industry.

“You have a lot of jobs where they’re male-dominated and young ladies don’t always see themselves in those careers," Sain said. "I think it’s important for us to show them that this is a career for you too."

“It doesn’t matter what gender you are, where you come from or what background you have," Giselle Jaquez, a Pulaski senior, stated. "You can do anything you want, as long as you put the effort and time into it.”