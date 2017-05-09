Senate GOP creates 13-man group to craft health care plan; Sen. Baldwin is critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is ripping Republicans for not including a woman on the group that is working on an Affordable Care Act replacement bill.

After Speaker Paul Ryan narrowly got the health bill through the House on May 4th, the attention now turns to the U.S. Senate -- where the battle over health care promises to be even tougher.

Senate Republicans can afford to lose only two GOP votes. They have created a 13-man working group to craft a health care plan.

In an interview with FOX6 News, Sen. Baldwin slammed Republicans for not including a woman or a Democrat.

"Which in my mind shows that this is sort of the Republican establishment doing what it always does. This is very reflective of it," Baldwin said.

The debate over Obamacare has raised passions in Wisconsin. On Friday, May 5th, Gov. Scott Walker got into it with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat.

"If you want to play politics, run for office! You want to run for governor? Run for governor," Walker said.

Nelson confronted the governor at a tourism event to ask if Walker would allow insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions more -- a key tenet of the bill that passed the House last week. Three days after the argument, Gov. Walker laid out his position.

"Pre-existing conditions, people are going to be covered. All this other stuff is a lot of political fanfare out there," Walker said.

The governor expects the Senate's plan to be much different from what passed the House. On that, Sen. Baldwin agrees.

"Frankly, I think it is the better idea to scrap what the House just did," Baldwin said. "There's nothing positive to say about their effort."

It is not clear how long this working group might take and when the Senate could be ready to vote on its version of the health care bill.